Sometimes you just have to play with your food, especially when you are getting close to the holiday with the most food! Thanksgiving is that holiday, and one of the items you might find in the cornucopia of things on the Thanksgiving table will help us have a little science fun on the holiday.

Once it's out of the can, yes, it is time to play. Getty Images

That item is Cranberries.

Now that they're broken up, let's have some fun! Getty Images

While I am a fan of the jiggly, can-shaped cranberry sauce, we are going to use dried cranberries, commonly called craisins, for this. We save the jiggly cranberry sauce for Uncle Ray. The other ingredient is some sparkling water or a clear pop.

Now, let's get some pop in a glass - it's always called pop. Getty Images

For those of you from out of town, "pop" is "soda."

Don't call it "soda!"

Once we combine the pop and the dried cranberries, the fun begins! Ray Petelin

You fill a glass with the water or pop, add some of the cranberries, and the fun begins. The cranberries sink to the bottom, then they float to the top before sinking and starting the process all over again. It is like Thanksgiving magic in a glass!

So, what is causing these cranberries to float up and down in that glass?

They sink to the bottom at first, but guess what - they don't stay there! Ray Petelin

The carbon dioxide, or "CO2", that is dissolved in the water or pop will start to cling to the surface of the cranberries. As more and more bubbles attach, the volume of the cranberry increases without adding much weight or mass.

This increases the buoyancy, making the cranberry lift up to the surface. Once the cranberry hits the surface, the CO2 is released when the bubble pops at the surface, causing the cranberry to fall back to the bottom of the glass, where it will wait for more CO2 to attach to repeat the process.

This will keep going as long as there is enough CO2 and as long as the dried cranberry doesn't get too waterlogged.

We've got some "poppin" cranberries now! Ray Petelin

There you have it, some fun science can now be a side dish on Thanksgiving.