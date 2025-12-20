Interesting Christmas weather in Pittsburgh | Hey Ray

Many people dream of a "White Christmas."

There have even been songs sung about it. I like white Christmases too, but did you know Christmas' weather history is much more interesting than just snow?

Not sure if that snowman would be waving if it were around in 1895... Ray Petelin

For starters, there is a 79° difference between the highest Christmas temperature and the lowest Christmas temperature! In 1895, the high temperature of Christmas Day was recorded at 67°. The coldest temperature was -12° in 1983. That day, the high was 0°.

Christmas does not always see precipitation as snow.

Sometimes, instead of a White Christmas, we get a soggy Christmas. Ray Petelin

There has been rain on many Christmas days. The wettest Christmas Day was in 1944.

The liquid precipitation, which includes melted snow and rain, was 1.07". 1" of snow was included with the rain. The two precipitation types made for a really wet sleigh ride for Santa, though.

No one ever wrote a nice Christmas song about the wettest Christmas, so let's talk about White Christmases.

To be honest, they are not that common in Pittsburgh. A "White Christmas" is defined as an inch or more of snow on Christmas Day.

Using that definition, it has only happened 10 percent of the time. The last one was in 2020.

That Christmas was also the snowiest on record, with 5.1" falling that day.

While we can dream of a White Christmas, they aren't common in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

If we have snow on Christmas Day, it is more likely that it is already on the ground.

Since 1948, 46 percent of the Christmases have had a trace or more on the ground.

Maybe Bing Crosby was singing about the snow that fell before Christmas.