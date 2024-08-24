What makes one stream a creek and another a river? | Hey Ray

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are some things without a clear definition, but you just know what they are when you see them.

Ohio River looking to the confluence of the Allegheny River and Monongahela River Ray Petelin

One of them is the difference between creeks and rivers, something we have an abundance of in our region! What is it, though, that technically makes one stream of water a creek and another a river?

Connoquenessing Creek in Zelienople, PA Ray Petelin

A river is defined as a natural stream that has defined banks and flows into another river, sea, or lake. The definition is quite vague, so there is no clear, defining difference between the two. Generally, it is thought that rivers are bigger streams and creeks are smaller ones. Even that term is relative, depending on where you are and how big the creeks and rivers tend to be in that area.

Potomac River Ray Petelin

Rivers and creeks flow into larger bodies of water like lakes or bigger rivers. Even the oceans. That's where the biggest rivers tend to flow.

That's it!

A Butler County, Pa. pond Ray Petelin

Other things without clear or technical definitions, according to the United States Geological Survey are lakes and ponds, and mountains and hills.

A view of Pittsburgh from Mt. Washington Ray Petelin

You just know them when you see them!