Watch CBS News
Hey Ray

What makes one stream a creek and another a river? | Hey Ray

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Creeks vs. Rivers
Hey Ray: Creeks vs. Rivers 01:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are some things without a clear definition, but you just know what they are when you see them.

hey-ray-1.jpg
Ohio River looking to the confluence of the Allegheny River and Monongahela River Ray Petelin

One of them is the difference between creeks and rivers, something we have an abundance of in our region! What is it, though, that technically makes one stream of water a creek and another a river?

hey-ray-2.jpg
Connoquenessing Creek in Zelienople, PA Ray Petelin

A river is defined as a natural stream that has defined banks and flows into another river, sea, or lake. The definition is quite vague, so there is no clear, defining difference between the two. Generally, it is thought that rivers are bigger streams and creeks are smaller ones. Even that term is relative, depending on where you are and how big the creeks and rivers tend to be in that area.

hey-ray-3.jpg
Potomac River Ray Petelin

Rivers and creeks flow into larger bodies of water like lakes or bigger rivers. Even the oceans. That's where the biggest rivers tend to flow.

That's it!

hey-ray-4.jpg
A Butler County, Pa. pond Ray Petelin

Other things without clear or technical definitions, according to the United States Geological Survey are lakes and ponds, and mountains and hills.

hey-ray-5.jpg
A view of Pittsburgh from Mt. Washington Ray Petelin

You just know them when you see them!

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.