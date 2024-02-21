Herminie family surprised with new puppy after New Year's Day fire destroyed their home

Family who lost everything in house fire gets new puppy

HERMINIE, Pa. (KDKA) - A family who lost everything in a fire on New Year's Day has been leaning on the community in their time of need, and recently they got an enormous gift to give them hope.

The Riles Family lived in Hermine with their dog Ozzy and cat Maggie when the flames ripped through their homes.

Neither Ozzy nor Maggie survived.

Now, the breeder who sold them Ozzy said she's helped them get a new dog.

Kim Alamo told KDKA she learned of a litter of Bernedoodle puppies just like Ozzy and reached out to John Riles to let him know.

They then worked together to surprise John's wife, Nannette, with the puppy they're now calling Axel.

They said while Axel doesn't replace Ozzy, he picks up where Ozzy left off.