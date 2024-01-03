Pittsburgh-area family leans on community after fire destroys home, kills 2 pets

HERMINIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A family in Herminie is working to pick up the pieces after their home was destroyed in a fire.

"We couldn't believe it," said Nanette Riles.

The Riles were asleep when they said a blaze ignited in the back of their home, sweeping through it around 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"My dog sounded like he was sick. I got up to look." John Riles continued, "I came through the bedroom to the side of the house, and it was an orange glow and I screamed."

Nanette, John, and their daughter made it out, but their cat, Maggie, and dog, Ozzy, died in the blaze.

"We have memories, and our hearts will have a place for them," Nanette said.

Insurance agents arrived at the home Wednesday to assess the damage.

The Riles said everything was destroyed by the fire, including the two cars parked in the garage.

"You feel as empty as the house looks," John said.

However, the community has been working to fill the emptiness with support by providing the family with clothes and raising nearly $18,000 in donations.

"This area, this school district is the best-kept secret of the county and the state," Nanette said.

They told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah the generosity they've received makes these tough times easier.

"We are just we'll get through it. A house is a house, but a home is where you make it," Nanette said.