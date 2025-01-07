Here's how much snow different parts of the Pittsburgh area got from Monday's winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A winter storm system moved through the Pittsburgh area on Monday, dumping several inches of snow throughout the region in the process.

Heavy snow began to blanket parts of the area early on Monday and continued to accumulate throughout the afternoon and the evening.

According to unofficial observations distributed by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, parts of the area received as little as 1" of snow while others received as much as 10" of snow.

The heaviest hit parts of the area were in West Virginia, where more than 10" of snow was recorded in Morgantown.

Morgantown, West Virginia, could see more than 9 inches of snow. KDKA

In Allegheny County, parts of the Mon Valley like the Jefferson Hills area and Glassport received more than 4" of snow. Eastern parts of the county like Monroeville and Verona received just 1" of snow.

Southern counties south of Pittsburgh received much more snow.

In Fayette County, the Uniontown area received as much as 7" of snow. Places like Smithton, Brownsville, and Perryopolis received anywhere from 4" to 6" of snow.

Snow totals in Washington County were consistently between 4" and 5" of snow from Roscoe, Charleroi, Canonsburg, and Eighty Four.

Heavy snowfall started to blanket the City of Washington early Monday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Some parts of Westmoreland County like Scottdale received more than 7" of snow.