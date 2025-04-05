Hempfield Township woman loses $70K to Social Security scam

Pennsylvania State Police have issued a new warning to residents after a Hempfield Township woman was scammed out of $70,000.

Troopers said the victim, 83, was led to believe she was under investigation by the Social Security Administration for money laundering and drug sales.

The victim told troopers she purchased $67,034 in gold bars and $2,500 in Visa cards to pay scammers to clear her of the alleged crimes.

The woman told troopers she was instructed to mail some gold bars across the country and handed over the rest of the gold bars to a man she met in person in a parking lot in Greensburg, according to a news release from the Westmoreland County Office of the District Attorney.

Police and the district attorney's office remind residents to be cautious of these types of scams and to inform local law enforcement agencies to determine if the request is credible and legitimate.

Investigating agencies will never ask for a prepaid gift card as a form of payment. State police said this was part of an elaborate scheme to defraud the elderly and do not believe it is an isolated case, the news release added.

Anyone who has experienced a similar scam is asked to contact the state police at the Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.