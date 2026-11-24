Community members showed up at the Hempfield Township board of supervisors meeting Monday night to protest the township's new stray cat ordinance.

The ordinance, put in place in September, says anyone who feeds, cares for or shelters a stray cat essentially becomes its owner and can be fined several hundred dollars for the problems caused by the cats they are looking out for.

Hempfield Township manager Aaron Siko said the supervisors passed an ordinance because residents have complained about cats destroying gardens, outdoor furniture and leaving feces everywhere.

"The intent of the ordinance is not to cause any harm to any animals," Siko said. "It is just to provide the tools and the tool belt that the township needs, whenever enforcement needs to occur. We emphasize that it is not a feeding ban; it really just lays out the responsibilities whenever you take on the responsibility of caring for a stray or feral cat population."

Siko says the ordinance was not voted down, but there is a change in the situation after Monday's supervisors meeting.

"Chairman Weimer suggested that we form a committee to review the ordinance and to provide additional community feedback," said Siko. "The ordinance remains in place, but this committee can again review that ordinance, provide any feedback on specific language or actions in it and then present recommendations to the board to amend the ordinance in the future, if so desired."

To be considered for this new stray cat committee, community members can submit a letter of interest to the township secretary at their municipal building.