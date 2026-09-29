Community divided after Hempfield Township passes stray cat ordinance

A new stray cat ordinance in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, plans to hold people responsible for regularly feeding stray cats.

One resident KDKA-TV spoke with on Tuesday said the cats have destroyed gardens and furniture, and feces are everywhere.

"We don't want the cat destroyed," the woman told KDKA-TV. "We don't want the cats hurt. We just want the people who invite the cats to understand they have the responsibility to be a good neighbor."

A lot of her neighbors said something similar on Tuesday, but they did not want to say it publicly because they fear blowback. The stray cats have been an issue for nearly a year.

"We're not blaming the cats," the woman said. "The cats are feral cats. They're just doing their thing. It's the people that have made it comfortable for them to come into this very close, houses are very close proximity to each other."

On Monday night, the Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors voted on the resolution, which passed after a 4-1 vote. Anyone who constantly feeds, shelters, or houses a stray cat is considered the owner. They can't care for a stray cat in a way that endangers public health, and violators could face a civil penalty ranging from $50 to $600 for each violation.

Supervisor George Reese, the lone vote against the resolution, said there was an option his colleagues didn't take into account.

"In the ordinance, it allows for outside assistance, and it was being offered last night," Reese said. "I think if the others would have just heard out those folks that were offering help, table it for 60 days, listen to what they are offering to do and see if it would help correct the problem. And that's what it's all about."

KDKA reached out to all the township supervisors who voted for the ordinance, and only Becky Durbin responded. She said the ordinance is meant to hold those responsible for harboring colonies of cats that impact neighborhoods.

In a statement, she said, in part, "Although the ordinance does not require the township to capture or remove the cats, we are not going to simply fine someone and walk away from the situation. We will be happy to partner with groups that are willing to rescue the cats and trap-neuter-release or provide proper homes for the animals."