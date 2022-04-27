Hempfield Township home damaged in explosion

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County family says they're counting their blessings after a suspected natural gas explosion damaged their home.

Aspyn Elliot says after the explosion, she grabbed her child and dog and headed for the door, hoping to get away from the home as quickly as possible.

"We kind of smelled gas and we heard the big explosion and the glass shattering," she said.

Elliot, her 2-year-old daughter Annabelle and two other family members were inside when the explosion rocked the neighborhood around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

"We came out of our room and there was glass everywhere and smoke was coming up from the basement," she said. "My first thought was to get Annabella."

The home's blown-out front widow and other debris landed in the front yard.

"I was kinda shocked the front window was busted out," Elliot said.

Peoples Natural Gas workers spent the day testing and looking for the source of the suspected gas leak. Gas industry experts say it's not unusual for gas line leaks to occur in the spring as the ground thaws, moves and stresses underground lines, creating the potential for leaks.

Whatever the cause of this blast, Elliot said, "Thank God we're alive and everyone is ok."

The investigation into the incident continues and emergency officials say there's no threat to surrounding homes. The Red Cross is helping the family.