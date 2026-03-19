Pittsburgh-area PTO treasurer charged with stealing $46,000

A Hempfield woman is facing felony theft charges after detectives accuse her of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a parent-teacher organization fund to use for her own personal gain.

An investigation into the Fort Allen Elementary PTO began in early March after a complaint was filed that there was a shortage of funds within the group's checking account.

Detectives say Darshanna Truss, the PTO treasurer, pocketed $46,000 from the organization over a span of nearly two years.

"Detectives reviewed the financial records and discovered that between July 1, 2023 to present, Truss was issued 48 checks totaling $28,400 and 30 checks issued to 'cash' totaling $17,600. The checks issued directly to Truss were deposited into her personal bank accounts via mobile deposit," according to investigating Detective Ray Dupilka.

Truss has been the PTO treasurer since 2023, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office.

"This is an isolated incident. This is not reflective of our school community, our school district, or anything pertaining to our children or staff," said Dr. Mark Holtzman, the Hempfield Area School District superintendent.

Holtzman said while the district has no direct oversight over PTO groups, the board will ensure no student was affected by Truss' actions.

"We're going to supplement any changes financially that are any experiences that are necessary," Holtzman said. "The experience for children in that school will remain the same until the PTO can kind of get back on their feet."

The PTO provides support to students and teachers at Fort Allen Elementary by sponsoring and organizing events, field trips, enrichment programs and other educational activities.

Hotlzman said that despite the incident, students need support.

"We need people to rally around the children, the school, the principal, the district, to help right the wrong," Holtzman said.

The Fort Allen PTO president released a statement to KDKA saying, "I'm grateful for those investigating this matter and trust the process will be handled thoroughly and fairly. Rebuilding trust within our community and strengthening this organization will take time and effort. That is where the focus is. I'm grateful for the many people who have offered to help in different ways and I believe the PTO's best days are yet to come."

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, "Prior to speaking to detectives about the allegations, Truss admitted to providing Fort Allen Elementary school with a $10,000 cashier's check to be used toward ongoing PTO operations."

Detectives issued a warrant for Truss' arrest on Thursday.