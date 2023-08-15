Hempfield Area School District approves new book review policy

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A controversial decision over what some believe are controversial books.

The Hempfield Area School District will start the school year with a new book review policy. At a meeting Monday, the school board voted 7-1 in favor of a resource challenge policy and regulations for new materials.

That means any new books being considered will be reviewed by the district, and books the district already has that parents feel are inappropriate can be challenged and potentially removed.

"We're talking about our children in a school district, so why not have some guidelines for the staff to follow," parent Suzanne Ward said.

The regulations and guidelines approved by the board for new material will gauge appropriateness and restrict any sexual content based on grade level.

Superintendent Tammy Wolicki said the review process also gives the district an objective way to look at the materials that parents may question. However, some parents at Monday's meeting continued to throw the book at the rules, questioning why they are necessary at all.

"Book bans raise serious constitutional concern, and you'll be on a very slippery slope with censorship and violating their right to intellectual freedom," one parent said.

"This is a public school for minors 18 and under," Ward. "I would say that this is funded by taxpayers, and not all taxpayers approve of maybe their children getting their hands on this type of material."

Ward, whose child has not reached elementary school yet, said she is already in the process of reviewing several books that are still on district shelves. She says she is all for inclusive and informative reading, just minus what she feels is vulgar.

"We don't want porn in the school," Ward said. "It shouldn't be purchased. It's not being banned. Just don't purchase the material for this school. Put it in a public library."

KDKA-TV spoke to the superintendent over the phone and through email. She said they'll see how these new policies play out. She says as with all policies, they'll make changes and adjustments if and when necessary.

