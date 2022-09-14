Hempfield Area school bus driver picks up hitchhiker

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A hitchhiker was picked up on a Hempfield Area school bus Wednesday morning during its route to the high school to drop off students.

State police said the person who got on the bus was a 20-year-old homeless man trying to make his way to Columbus, Ohio.

"It's actually shocking to somebody the bus driver would do that. Was it a mistake?" said Jeff Mash said, a Hempfield Area resident.

Hempfield Area School District Superintendent Dr. Tammi Wolicki sent a statement to the school community saying the man claimed to be a student.

"Morning bus 65 picked up an individual who was walking alongside route 136 this morning and who stated that he was a student. The driver contacted the bus garage to inform them of the situation and received permission to pick up the individual. Upon arriving at the high school, the individual immediately exited the bus and left the school grounds. The school police investigated the situation to ensure the individual was no longer on school grounds. The district is continuing to investigate the situation to assure that this does not occur again and to ensure the safety of all students."

"It's very worrisome," said Jennifer Laratonda, a local community member. "I would say that bus driver made a mistake, made a big mistake."

The district said once the man arrived at the high school, he quickly walked off the property and disappeared.

"I guess it could have happened if the bus driver is new or isn't familiar with the route or subbing for someone. I think most bus drivers know their students," Laratonda said.

KDKA has learned that the bus driver works for First Student Transportation, a company Hempfield Area School District is contracted with to provide bus transportation for students.

A spokesperson sent this statement regarding the incident:

"While it was our driver's intent to help a student that may have missed their bus, the driver did not follow our established pickup procedures. The driver will be immediately retrained on proper procedures in conjunction with our ongoing internal investigation."

KDKA asked how long the driver has been working for the company but hasn't heard back yet.

State police said so far, the man involved has not been identified and no charges have been filed.