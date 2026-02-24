Watch CBS News
Local News

Hempfield Area school board approves plan to convert four grass fields to synthetic turf

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

The Hempfield Area school board has approved plans to convert the playing surface on four of its fields from grass to synthetic turf.

The school board voted 7-2 in favor of moving forward with the proposed plan for synthetic turf fields.

District board member Vince DeAugustine told KDKA in a statement that the decision was not made lightly and that the project will help address issues like safety, field availability, maintenance costs, and the ability to support both school and community use.

"We are excited for the future of Hempfield Area School District," DeAugustine said.

kdka-hempfield-area-school-district-turf-fields.png
The Hempfield Area School District's board has approved a plan to convert four grass athletic field surfaces to synthetic turf. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray

Last week, Hempfield superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman said the proposed turf project was part of a larger planning effort as the district hopes to begin major renovation work at the high school this upcoming summer. 

"That project is currently out to public bid," Holtzman said in a statement. "Additionally, we are one of the few 6A high schools in the region without synthetic surfaces beyond our stadium."  

The larger renovations at the high school will likely be done sometime in 2029, but the baseball, softball and multipurpose turf fields could all be refurbished by this coming fall. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue