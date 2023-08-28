At least 1 killed, 4 hurt when Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter crashes into Pompano Beach apartment building

FORT LAUDERDALE - At least one person was killed and at least four others were hurt when a Broward County Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed Monday morning into a Pompano Beach apartment building, sending a plume of thick black smoke and flames into the air.

A Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed into a Pompano Beach apartment building. CBS News Miami

The incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. at a building located at West Dixie Highway and NE 10th Street, about 10 blocks north of West Atlantic Boulevard.

There were three people aboard the Eurocopter EC135 helicopter, according to initial FAA reports. Two sources told CBS News Miami that the fatality was one of the helicopter crew members.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said during a news conference at the scene that the helicopter was en route to a scene in North Lauderdale when the aircraft encountered some type of difficulty before it crashed.

She said two people from inside the helicopter and two on the ground were taken to North Broward Medical Center. It's not clear if they were aboard the helicopter or in the building.

Coleman-Wright did not confirm any fatalities from the incident.

Video posted online from people in the neighborhood showed smoke coming from the helicopter moments before the crash.

An unidentified individual who lives in the eight-unit apartment building told CBS News Miami that she heard a loud crash and shortly afterward was ordered to evacuate the building.

A man who works near the crash site said he heard it and rushed to help.

"The top of the roof was all fire. A big ball of fire, that's all. And then, a second explosion. I ran over there but the police, the first two cops who got there pushed us back and that's when the second explosion happened. We felt the heat and that's when we said we gotta go," said Ruben Chavez.

Jared Liverpool captured video of two of the crew members crawling out of the crash site and onto a roof. Someont propped a ladder on the side of the building and the shaken officers were able to get down.

"My heart was just racing, there was a lot going on at the moment. I just felt many emotions. I was scared, nervous," he said. "Surprisingly, the two men in their uniforms didn't look like they had any injuries on them at all. One of them said that their ribs were broken probably, but they seemed fine. They struggled a bit climbing up the roof but they got down, a police officer was asking them if they were okay, if they needed any help," said Liverpool.

Sheriff's officials said motorists should avoid the area because Dixie Highway would likely remain closed throughout the day.

Brightline trains were running, however.

Officials said separate investigations are underway.

"Investigators from the NTSB are en route," Coleman-Wright said. "The FAA is already on scene."

"There are parallel investigations," she said.

According to air traffic control at the airport, the pilot reported engine failure in the moments before the crash.

A pilot who has flown the aircraft said it had two engines so it was not clear if both engines failed or just one.