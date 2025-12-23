Heinz History Center renaming Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum in honor of Franco Harris

The Heinz History Center announced Tuesday that it would be renaming the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum as the Franco Harris Sports Museum in honor of the late Pittsburgh Steelers running back. The renaming will be implemented in 2026.

Before his death in December 2022, Harris played an integral part in developing the museum. His family remains in leadership roles at the History Center, with wife Dana on its Board of Trustees and as a member of the Sports Museum's Champions Committee, and son Dok as the co-chair of the History Uncorked event committee, according to a media release from the History Center.

The Sports Museum, opened in 2004, has become synonymous with Harris and his pivotal scoring play during the Dec. 23, 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, which went on to become known as the "Immaculate Reception," and one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

"Franco touched and inspired so many of us, not only with his achievements on the gridiron, but with his kindness, generosity, and leadership," said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center. "His influence has gone well beyond western Pennsylvania and will continue to inspire future generations. It is altogether fitting that the Sports Museum should bear Franco's name."

The Sports Museum features a lifelike figure of Harris making the famous catch, his cleats from the play, the Three Rivers Stadium field turf where it happened, and other 1970s Steelers artifacts.

"Franco exemplified many of the characteristics associated with this region: hard work, integrity, perseverance, and a commitment to his team and the community – all attributes that the Sports Museum amplifies in its exhibitions and programs," said Sports Museum Director Anne Madarasz.

"Franco represented decency, charity, kindness, love, and humility. His goal was to make the world a better place for us all," said his wife, Dana. "Our family is honored that the Heinz History Center will continue to share his legacy with future generations."