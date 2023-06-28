Heinz History Center holds naturalization ceremony for 20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty people became American citizens on Monday at the Heinz History Center.

The new citizens came from 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, Canada, Russia and Vietnam.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services says it often hosts naturalization ceremonies at places like museums and schools to celebrate the end of an immigrant's journey to citizenship.

It picked the Heinz History Center for Tuesday's ceremony because it's an institution that inspires people with its links to the past and guidance for the future and it presents the American experience with a Western Pennsylvania connection.

The new citizens received pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. They wrapped things up by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.