Heinz introduces a new, limited edition "Heinz Chip Dip"

For Pittsburghers, there is no choice when it comes to ketchup other than Heinz. Whether it's for fries, hashbrowns, eggs, or anything in between, Heinz ketchup is usually on the side.

Now, they're offering ketchup lovers a new way to enjoy their favorite condiment.

Heinz Chip Dip is a limited-edition, wide-mouth jar which can be used for dipping...potato chips!

"Fries and ketchup have always been a beloved combination, but for some reason, the potato chip has long been overlooked," said Keenan White, Senior Brand Communications Manager for Heinz. "It truly makes no sense…as fried potatoes of any kind, they're both equally deserving of being dipped in Heinz Ketchup. Chip Dip is all about embracing fans' irrational love for ketchup and giving them a new way to enjoy it."

According to a survey of 1,000 Americans, nearly all of them said they dip their fries in ketchup, but less than 10% said they dip chips in ketchup, and now Heinz is changing that.

Described as "pop, dip, and enjoy" Heinz Chip Dip is now available nationwide while supplies last.

Heinz is also asking fans of the new product to share their review on social media using the hashtag #HeinzChipDipChallenge and have said if there's a solid enough reaction to the new product, it could go from limited edition to permanent.

