Heavy traffic expected in Oakland this weekend as Pitt and CMU students return to campus

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Along with the Pirates, Steelers, and Riverhounds playing at home this weekend, there will be other traffic issues in the city. 

This weekend is the move-in weekend for colleges and universities in the area. 

Today, first-year students will begin moving into the dorms at Carnegie Mellon University. 

This will lead to extra traffic and restrictions on Margaret Morrison Street. 

Parents and first-year students at Carnegie Mellon University can get more information on the CMU website at this link

Along with Carnegie Mellon, it's also the move-in weekend for Pitt students coming to Oakland. 

That means heavy traffic on Forbes and Fifth Avenues this weekend through Tuesday. 

Pitt families and students can find all the details for move-in weekend at this link

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

