Heavy traffic expected in Oakland this weekend as Pitt and CMU students return to campus

Students return to CMU and Pitt this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Along with the Pirates, Steelers, and Riverhounds playing at home this weekend, there will be other traffic issues in the city.

This weekend is the move-in weekend for colleges and universities in the area.

Today, first-year students will begin moving into the dorms at Carnegie Mellon University.

This will lead to extra traffic and restrictions on Margaret Morrison Street.

Parents and first-year students at Carnegie Mellon University can get more information on the CMU website at this link.

Along with Carnegie Mellon, it's also the move-in weekend for Pitt students coming to Oakland.

That means heavy traffic on Forbes and Fifth Avenues this weekend through Tuesday.

Pitt families and students can find all the details for move-in weekend at this link.