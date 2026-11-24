If you're planning on traveling on Thanksgiving, it's going to be a rainy one with more than an inch of rain expected to fall during the day.

There is an interesting spot from Iowa down to around St. Louis, Missouri, where they are expected to get an intense burst of snow with a couple of inches being possible. Other major cities should just have a rainy and cold Thanksgiving. If traveling to the east, the Laurel Highlands will also see some snow, with most coming late Friday into Saturday morning. I think temperatures will be too warm to have a major impact for commuters going through there.

KDKA Weather Center

In Pittsburgh, rain will begin as soon as 7 a.m. in the morning, continuing through the rest of the day and through Friday. Rain totals will probably be between an inch to 1.25" for a wide swath of the area on Thursday, with an additional quarter to half an inch of rain expected on Friday. You may notice 'internet guy' flashing up big snow totals and this big snow blob from the GFS for Thursday, with promises of Thanksgiving snow. If you see this, the most important part of all of this is to think about where our temperatures will be. The daily low on Thanksgiving Day will be 38°, with the daily low of just 37° on Friday morning. That's not exactly weather conducive to snow accumulation. You should be treating this event as a cold rain event with some isolated pockets of snow in higher elevations.

KDKA Weather Center

Getting back to today's forecast, we have seen some isolated snow showers up along I-80 this morning.

We talked about that possibility yesterday with the cold pocket of air moving in with the trough settling in. By the time you're seeing this, we will be looking at partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Today will be the coolest day of the week, with highs just in the low 40s.

KDKA Weather Center

Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5 mph.