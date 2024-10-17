Looking to avoid the Halloween sugar crash? Here are some options for you and trick-or-treaters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's a concept you might not have considered - healthy Halloween candy.

Now, of course, you probably find yourself asking, "Is there even such a thing?"

Well, to answer that, we have to back up a little bit because you undoubtedly are getting ready to stock up for all the trick-or-treaters headed your way.

Let's refine the definition here - how about "healthier" Halloween candy? There are plenty of possibilities.

There is, however, one absolute, the characters headed to your door on Halloween aren't looking for health, they're looking for sugar.

"I think it's okay to have some in moderation and definitely have some limits on ground rules if you will," said dietitian and nutritionist Dr. Laura Zervos.

Zervos said that Halloween rule one is make sure everyone has a good dinner.

"It's just like going to the grocery store when you're hungry," she said. "You wouldn't want to approach this the same way and over, you know, have a meal of candy, necessarily."

Against the great landscape of treats, the candy that emerges the healthiest is peanut M&Ms.

"There's some nutrition in those peanuts, right? We're still getting some fiber, we're still getting some vitamins in there versus just all straight sugar," Zervos explained.

While another Halloween classic, Snickers, might have peanuts too, it's not the same according to Zervos.

"Then there's [the question of] how much nuts in relation to caramel and some other things in there," she said. "So, you would have to be aware of that."

She said if you're going out to buy the candy, take a look at the labels to see the nutrition facts. Some may have less sugar, making it a better snack. Also, take a look at the ingredients so you know what you're giving out.

It may only be 25 calories, but in a mini roll of Smarties, it's basically just pure sugar and there are alternatives.

"They may give out a bag of pretzels, or some people give out cereal bars," she said. "Those kinds of things are nice options to Rice Krispie treats."

All things considered, if you're going with candy, stick with the fun-size, small bites.

"At the end of the day, these are candies, so we're not looking to them to supply our nutrition," Zervos said. "We're just looking to see if they don't harm it too badly."

As for some of the other "healthier" options, there are Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Blow Pops, among them. Things to avoid, because they're pure sugar, are candy corn and gummy bears.