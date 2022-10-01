Final Squirrel Hill Night Market canceled due to inclement weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're in Pittsburgh tonight, you can head to the last Squirrel Hill Night Market.

Tonight's showcase is the third one this year, with over 80 vendors to shop from. Plus, more than a dozen food vendors will be on hand.

It's happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Murray Avenue.

UPDATE - 4:30 p.m.

Organizers from the event were forced to cancel due to the inclement weather.

If you're still interested in helping the local vendors who were supposed to be on hand tonight, click here to be sent to the organization's Instagram page for more information on how to make any further purchases.