Hazmat team responds to Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A hazmat team responded to the Strip District on Thursday for a reported chemical reaction that was causing an odor.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews were called to 32nd Street at Spruce Way for the incident. Officials said all employees were evacuated from the building and there were no injuries.
"There is no risk to the public," Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet. "The incident is under control."
