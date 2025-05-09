Harvest Valley Farms opens large retail store

Eating fresh and buying local is a growing trend around the world. Local farmers in the Pittsburgh area are certainly feeling the demand for their labors, and a brand new farm to table location just opened in Allegheny County.

Sometimes eating fresh can be hard to do, but if you are at the newly opened Harvest Valley Farms in Gibsonia, you'll find plenty of just-picked options.

Two days after opening, the store was packed. What's the big attraction? Owner David King, holding a fresh bag of lettuce, gave one example: "It's eight different varieties of lettuce, but it's fantastic," he says.

It's eight different varieties of lettuce, all that King grew.

King is a fourth generation farmer in his family. Last year, the King family had a seasonal farm stand. Now they have a new large retail store in the Gibsonia/Bakerstown area. From the already busy retail store to several greenhouses where you can buy vegetables and flowers, it's all there.

David King's Uncle, Larry King, is the third generation part of the farm.

"Nowadays, we've been getting so much help from, I guess the media, saying buy fresh, buy local. That's making it easier for people like me," Larry King said.

In addition to the many greenhouses, Harvest Valley Farms has multiple field locations, all within a 5-mile radius. It's a lot of work, a lot of challenges, but worth it, maybe more than ever, says Larry King.

"So many people want it fresh now, and we've got it," he said.