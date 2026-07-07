Allegheny County park with 200-year-old trees joins network of "rare" old-growth forests

An Allegheny County park with 200-year-old trees has been added to a growing network of protected and publicly accessible old-growth forests.

Local leaders announced on Tuesday that Hartwood Acres is now part of the Old-Growth Forest Network, which consists of over 340 forests, though this is Allegheny County's first.

The 692-acre property features a Tudor mansion built in 1929, and while about a quarter of the park is maintained, the other 75% is forested. Some of the oldest trees include a black oak that's over 200 years old, and a sugar maple and red oak that are nearing 200 years old.

"Hartwood Acres is one of Allegheny County's greatest natural treasures, and this designation recognizes both the ecological value of these forests and the generations of stewardship that have protected them," Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said in a press release. "As we work to build an Allegheny County where everyone can thrive, that includes ensuring residents have access to clean air, green spaces, and the opportunity to connect with nature close to home."

The Old-Growth Forest Network, founded in 2012, aims to create a national network of protected, mature and native forests that are accessible to the public. The goal is to preserve at least one forest in every U.S. county that can sustain a forest.

"The importance of the preservation of these rare forests cannot be overemphasized," said Brian Kane, the Mid-Atlantic regional manager with the Old-Growth Forest Network. "As seen at Hartwood Acres, forests perform critical environmental services that benefit communities, such as storing carbon, providing wildlife habitat, and retaining stormwater. OGFN is grateful that Allegheny County values its old-growth forests and will enable its residents and visitors to marvel at these old hardwoods far into the future as they grow even more mature and majestic."