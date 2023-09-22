Harrison Township police ask for help finding 2 small nonverbal boys
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- Harrison Township police are asking for help finding two young boys who are nonverbal.
The boys are ages 7 and 5 and are missing from Eighth Avenue in Harrison Township, Tarentum police said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.
Police also didn't provide their names but did share a photo.
Both boys are reportedly attracted to swimming pools, police said. They're asking residents in their areas to check their pools if they have one.
Police said one was wearing a Steelers shirt and the other was wearing a shirt with a skateboard on it.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.