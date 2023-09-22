Harrison Township police ask for help finding 2 small nonverbal boys

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- Harrison Township police are asking for help finding two young boys who are nonverbal.

The boys are ages 7 and 5 and are missing from Eighth Avenue in Harrison Township, Tarentum police said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.

Police also didn't provide their names but did share a photo.

(Photo: Provided by Tarentum Borough Police Department)

Both boys are reportedly attracted to swimming pools, police said. They're asking residents in their areas to check their pools if they have one.

Police said one was wearing a Steelers shirt and the other was wearing a shirt with a skateboard on it.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.