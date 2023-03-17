Harp and Fiddle in Strip District packed for St. Patrick's Day, Pitt game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - St. Patrick's Day means many Pittsburgh bars and restaurants are packed with people celebrating.

People started lining up at 9:30 a.m. in the Strip District. Many have been coming to the Harp and Fiddle for years to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and some from all over.

"We're the Dallas contingent, there's another San Antonio over there, we've got seven people from Virginia over there, these guys are from California. We all fly in," said Joe Nilo from Dallas.

Owner Dave Regan says that this is one of their busiest days of the year and he loves it.

"It's going to be a good day," Regan said. "We get a lot of people coming through here. They're a very happy crowd, more cheerful than parade day, so it's a good day for us."

And it doesn't hurt that not only is Friday St. Patrick's Day, but it's also March Madness and a day when the University of Pittsburgh is playing in the tournament. No doubt many in the bar and all over the city will be watching.

"I'm going to say Pitt is going to win," Regan said. "I'm a diehard Pitt man. It will help us having that game on and March Madness in general. A lot of people will come out and enjoy the game."

Regan said the number one seller Friday will be -- you guessed it -- Guinness.