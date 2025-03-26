Harness driver killed in race remembered during ceremony at The Meadows

A walk of remembrance was held at The Meadows in memory of 27-year-old Hunter Myers, a harness driver who died in a race last week.

Wednesday was an emotional day at The Meadows at The Hollywood Casino as hundreds of people who were part of the racing community as well as the general public gathered to remember a rising star whose life was cut short far too early.

It began with the silent procession led by Myers' horse.

"It's a shame to see such a young man at a young age with all his talent and beyond that, just for anybody to lose their life so tragically and unexpectedly ... It was a great turnout in his memory," said Maurice Kinney, a horse owner at The Meadows.

"Hunter was super man and real polite. Friendly boy, and he was one of the top drivers, in my opinion," said Jim Miller, a former race track worker.

Within the winners circle, there was prayer, a moment of silence and then moments of whispers amongst themselves as they told stories. Many lined up to offer condolences to Myers' fiancée Chloe as she held their son.

Even those who are part of harness racing admit it can be a dangerous sport.

"It's very though, very though. A lot of people don't realize just how tight this community is. It's not just at one track. It's all the horsemen at all the tracks. We dedicate our lives to this sport and, you know, it's a dangerous sport. There's really not a lot to say. Our heartfelt prayers go out to his family and loved ones. You know, God is watching over him," Kinney said.

The word "family" was heard over and over again during the ceremony. Everyone who gathered considers themselves part of a family, and they're all carrying a wound that they admit they will carry for years to come.