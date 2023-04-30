Harmar police on lookout for man who held driver at gunpoint

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A driver in Harmar Township was held at gunpoint after picking up an apparent hitchhiker Friday.

Police said the driver was sitting in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Freeport Road when he was approached by a man who asked for a ride to the GetGo in Verona.

The victim said he agreed to take the man across the bridge, but during the ride, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

Police said the men got into a scuffle inside the car when the driver hit the brakes, and the suspect jumped out of the car and took off.

If you know who the above man is, you're asked to call the police.