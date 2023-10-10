Parents in Pittsburgh-area school district worried about hand, foot and mouth disease spreading in schools

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Some parents in the Elizabeth Forward School District are expressing concerns about hand, foot and mouth disease spreading in some elementary schools.

Elizabeth Forward Superintendent Keith Konyk said the district is aware of the cases, and Luann Brink, chief epidemiologist with the Allegheny County Health Department, said there have been reports of clusters of hand foot and mouth disease in everything from preschool situations throughout high schools.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common viral infection that causes painful blisters and is very contagious. It usually affects infants and children younger than 5 years old and can sometimes affect adults.

On Tuesday, Konyk told KDKA-TV:

"One building has a slightly higher than normal number of cases. Our nurses are working closely with parents and pediatricians to provide support to these students and their families."

Brink said the signs and symptoms include a fever and sore throat.

"The fever and sore throat are going to show up first," Brink said. "And then in the next few days, it's likely you will see the sores in the mouth or the inside of the cheeks or the bottom lip, things like that, and then on the hands and feet."

Brink says parents don't need to be overly concerned, adding that it's appropriate to wait out the symptoms and drink fluids. Brink added that if parents see red bumps, contact a pediatrician.

"This is part of the summer, cold season. Late summer, early fall there are going to be a ton of these things going around. ... If you see those signs and symptoms, you are going to want to keep your kids or yourself away from other people, especially vulnerable people," Brink said.