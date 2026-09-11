Repeated flooding frustrates Hampton Township residents along Wildwood Road

Heavy storms over the past week and an exceptionally wet summer are bringing flooding concerns to the forefront in parts of Allegheny County that do not typically see significant water issues or flooding.

Residents along Wildwood Road in Hampton Township say they're frustrated after repeated flooding has damaged their properties, and they say a clogged culvert appears to be a major contributor.

After speaking with Hampton Township and PennDOT, which owns the road, they confirmed the issue is coming from a private driveway pipe.

Devin Taylor captured video showing water rushing down Wildwood Road before spilling into his yard.

"There's like a river of water," said Taylor. "It's probably like 3 inches deep and 30 feet wide. I had like 8 inches of water in my garage in like 30 seconds."

Days later, signs of the flooding remain visible. Flattened grass, knocked-over garbage cans and washed-out gravel could be seen on nearby properties.

Taylor points to what he says is a blocked culvert up the road that should be carrying stormwater into a local creek. Instead, he says it has blocked, causing water to back up and flow across the roadway and into neighboring yards.

"The culvert's clogged really bad, and I don't know if it's the township's job or the state's," said Taylor.

The situation is complicated because Wildwood Road is maintained by PennDOT, while the driveway pipe itself is on private property within Hampton Township. Township officials said they are working with the township's stormwater engineer, legal counsel and code enforcement officials to identify a solution.

PennDOT said its assistant county maintenance manager is working through the process of notifying the property owner and addressing the concern.

Meanwhile, Taylor, along with other neighbors, worries that additional storms could bring more damage.

"I don't want to lose any more stuff because this is like the fourth time in a month and a half. If that could just get cleaned, that'd be fantastic. I'd love that," said Taylor.

PennDOT said it will continue monitoring its drainage system to ensure it is operating properly, while acknowledging that recent unprecedented storms have overwhelmed local waterways throughout the region.