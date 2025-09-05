Gwen's Girls holding 10th annual summit

This weekend, a local organization is celebrating its 10th summit to empower Black girls around Pittsburgh. Gwen's Girls is hosting Equity Summit 2025, and they're reporting on their progress.

"I am so excited about this being our 10th anniversary, and not just for Gwen's Girls, but for all the organizations and leaders and just contributors," said Dr. Kathi Elliott, the CEO of the nonprofit.

The theme for this year's She Matters Summit is "collective impact."

"Without working together, we will not see progress," Elliot said.

So Gwen's Girls is celebrating the strides made. An updated report shows improvements in systemic inequities young Black girls face.

"Kathi said this is going to be our 10th annual summit, and I think that's a good time to look back," explained Sara Goodkind, a University of Pittsburgh professor who led the research focused on Allegheny County.

Researchers found decreases in the Black girl poverty rate, school suspensions for Pittsburgh Public Schools, the child welfare system and juvenile referrals.

"What do you attribute the progress to?" KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah asked.

"It's collective impact, it's the Black Girls Equity Alliance and Dr. Kathi's ability to bring so many people together — people who work in the systems, people who work outside of the systems," Goodkind said.

Gwen's Girls was started in 2002 by a commanding force, Gwen Elliot, Dr. Kathi Elliot's mother.

"Gwen was an incredible visionary. She was a force and a very tenacious leader committed to community, committed to making a difference," said Carmen Anderson, the honorary chair.

In 1976, Gwen was one of only a few African American women to join the police force. Eventually, she became the first woman promoted to sergeant and, ultimately, commander.

This is her vision come true.

"This was your mother's dream; it's really a full circle moment," Bah said. "If she were here, what do you think she would say?"

"Everybody says how proud she would be of me, but really everybody that has contributed into continuing the legacy that she started over 20 years ago," Elliot explained.