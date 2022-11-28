Gusty winds, pounding hail wreak havoc across multiple counties

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - The hail came down fast and furious in some parts of the area Sunday.

KDKA received several photos and videos from people in Fayette and Washington Counties, detailing the impacts of today's severe weather.

In Fayette County, the National Weather Service posted photos of hail measuring up to two inches.

Feel free to keep sending us your reports! Severe wind gusts have been observed with hail up to 2 inches. Check out this report we received from Perryopolis in Fayette County! Posted by US National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA on Sunday, November 27, 2022

In Stockdale, more damage from the hail, but this is the siding of someone's house.

Glady Beveridge

Even more large hail was found in Perryopolis.

Juliann Baysinger

Juliann Baysinger was working inside Beck's Pizza on Route 51 in Perryopolis when the hailstorm roared through Sunday afternoon.

She said the sounds coming from outside sent her into a panic.

"I immediately called my husband and my dad and I said, 'get the babies downstairs.' I didn't know what was going on," she said. "I've never seen anything like it."

Although the flash of pounding hail didn't last long, Baysinger estimated about five minutes, it was long enough to dent her car.

The hail also dented plenty of cars in California. Nick Wilkes watched from a window as the frozen precipitation pelted his car and several others parked at Vulcan Village near the campus of California University of Pennsylvania.

"It was like people were throwing big boulders at the windows," Baysinger explained. "The gust of wind was just crazy."

The wind gusts were so strong, photos showed a trampoline resting on a powerline in Perry Township after going airborne.

Members of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department said it was stuck on the powerline for about 30 minutes before they were able to have it removed.

Baysinger said the experience overall was insane. She said she planned to assess the damage Mother Nature did to her car in the morning, then make a phone call to her insurance agency.