Pittsburgh-area man says he's sorry he pulled gun on Amazon driver in unmarked car and chased him down

What started as a routine Amazon delivery to a rural home in Ligonier Township on Monday night quickly escalated, with a man saying he drew a gun and chased the driver down.

Tim Bacco said it started around 8 p.m. at his home, which is down a long, secluded driveway in a rural part of Ligonier Township.

"A strange vehicle came down the driveway, I saw it was a rental van," Bacco said. "I went out to confront it, he took off, so I jumped in my vehicle and took off after him. He pulled out on Darlington Road, I pulled in front of him to question him to see who he was. He couldn't speak English and I drew my pistol on him."

That's when Bacco said the driver sped away and he pursued. Both men called 911 during the chase, with the two vehicles eventually reaching the intersection of Sharky's Drive and Route 30 in Unity Township, some 10 miles away.

That's where officers from several municipalities stopped Bacco and the driver of the van, who police said was delivering for Amazon in an unmarked vehicle. Bacco was placed in handcuffs for a short time but was later released.

Ligonier Valley Police Chief Michael Matrunics says the whole situation is under investigation, but he adds a lot of misinformation was spread on social media Monday night, which led to public confusion. Initial reports that shots had been fired were incorrect, Maturnics said, adding that his officers had de-escalated the situation after stopping the two vehicles.

"They identified all the parties that were involved," Maturnics said. "We feel that there was probably more that happened at that house than what we were able to gather last night. My officers are conducting the interviews and trying to do all the follow-up before any type of decision is made."

Bacco said he's sorry about what happened, but that he had been robbed before.

"If you are making a delivery, if you are looking for somebody, ask a question," Bacco said. "Stop. Show me a badge. Everybody has ID badges."

In a statement, Amazon said, in part, that it is "relieved the driver was unharmed and are thankful to law enforcement for responding quickly to this incident. We'll cooperate fully with their investigation."