Gun found near Allderdice High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A gun was found near Allderdice High School on Wednesday, police said.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools officer found the loaded gun in a Nike shoulder bag beneath a grocery bag in the driveway of a private property on Pittock Street, police said. The firearm was confirmed to be stolen.

Pittsburgh police said its K9 officers searched the area and didn't find any other firearms or contraband.

Investigators with the city will review video provided by the school as part of their investigation.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said while the gun wasn't found on school property, families were notified.

It comes a day after police said officers tased two juveniles while trying to break up a fight on Murray Avenue near Allderdice High School. One of those officers was also injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.