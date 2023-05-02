Gun dropped during fight outside Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A security guard pulled out her weapon after someone dropped a gun during a fight outside Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School on Monday, the superintendent said.

A letter from the superintendent said after the school day, there was a fight between a group of people who came to the building and a group of students.

One of the people, who isn't a student, dropped a gun from their waistband, the superintendent said. In response, the superintendent said a security guard pulled out her weapon "in protection of our students and staff."

Stowe Township police were called and are investigating, the letter said.

The district said its highest priority is making sure students and staff are safe. Security guards followed protocol to make sure no one was hurt, the superintendent said.

"We would like to remind the Sto-Rox School District community that there is no place for weapons on campus. We must all do our part to keep Sto-Rox schools safe for every learner and staff member, and that includes cooperation from community members," the letter said.

Anyone with concerns is asked to reach out to the administration.