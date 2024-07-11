Over $40,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Pittsburgh-area music store

MT. LEBANON, PA. (KDKA) - Mt. Lebanon police are investigating after suspects stole at least four guitars from a music store. The owner of Empire Music told KDKA he believes they ran off with $40,000 to $45,000 worth of merchandise.

Andrew Haberberger is in disbelief about what he witnessed outside his Mount Lebanon home Wednesday night.

"It's just disappointing," Haberberger said.

He was watering flowers on Magnolia Place when he saw some teens wearing medical masks get out of a car and walk up the street to Washington Road.

"I didn't think anything of it, like I just thought okay, that's kind of odd," Haberberger said.

It's where Robert Hubbard was having a cup of coffee with a friend outside Uptown Coffee, when he saw the same teens run out of Empire Music, next door, with guitars in hand.

"It took me about 10, or 15, seconds to realize they had just stolen these things because they ran off with them," Hubbard said.

He got in his car and tried to follow them to Florida Avenue by Magnolia Place. His neighbors were there, already on alert.

It was around 7 p.m. about 20 minutes after Haberberger first saw the teens.

"I heard like a car honking its horn, like aggressively, like going down this alley next to us," Haberberger said.

Haberberger, who was still outside, looked over.

"I saw there were kids running with guitars," Haberberger said.

They all got together to try to stop them.

"I went over. I got the license plate number. We called it into the police," Haberberger said.

Police said they're investigating the theft, that the suspects did not appear to be armed, and no one was hurt.

"I'm a guitar player. I spend a lot of time in there," Hubbard said.

Folks though feel for the music store and hope those responsible can learn a lesson.

"It's frustrating. You know, the guy that owns it is great," Haberberger said. "I wouldn't expect something like that to happen, but you never know."

The owner told KDKA investigators recovered at least one guitar.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Mount Lebanon police at 911.