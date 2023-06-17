Watch CBS News
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Allegheny River Park revitalization project

By Patrick Damp

ASPINWALL (KDKA) - A major transformation is ready to happen at Allegheny River Park after the official groundbreaking took place on Friday. 

Crews are planning to expand the park by six acres. 

They said it will add a mile and a half of multiuse trails to the community's "front yard" along the Allegheny River. 

It includes more spaces for visitors - including picnic areas, performance spaces, and a riverside deck. 

