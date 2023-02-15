Watch CBS News
Developer proposes new apartment complex on South Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A developer has plans to bring more than 370 apartments to an industrial site on the South Side.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Greystar Real Estate Partners is proposing a new apartment complex on Wharton Street near the Southside Riverfront Park. It would be four floors of apartments, plus a fifth floor for parking.

Developers go in front of the zoning board next month.

