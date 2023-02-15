Developer proposes new apartment complex on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A developer has plans to bring more than 370 apartments to an industrial site on the South Side.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Greystar Real Estate Partners is proposing a new apartment complex on Wharton Street near the Southside Riverfront Park. It would be four floors of apartments, plus a fifth floor for parking.
Developers go in front of the zoning board next month.
