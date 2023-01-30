Greensburg YMCA to hold open house to address staffing shortages

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Greensburg YMCA has a "help wanted" sign on its door.

The facility's staffing shortages have forced the organization to scale back some of its services. According to CEO Suzanne Printz, the YMCA had 135-plus employees working at the Greensburg facility pre-COVID. But not, she says, there are more than four dozen positions open.

One place feeling the impact is the pools, which can only be open if each one is staffed by a certified lifeguard.

"We need lifeguards desperately," Printz said. "We have a handful of lifeguards, and we've had to alter our pool hours because we can't man the pool."

The Y has an open house for job-seekers Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more.