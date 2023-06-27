Greensburg woman to stand trial on aiding suicide charge in estranged boyfriend's death

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Greensburg woman will stand trial on a charge of aiding suicide after police said she sent "heinous and graphic" messages to her estranged boyfriend.

Mandie Reusch appeared in court on Tuesday in the case that made national headlines. The misdemeanor charge of harassment was dismissed but the felony charge of aiding suicide was held for trial.

Investigators said they found a letter written by 35-year-old Mandie Reusch in her estranged boyfriend's apartment after he died by suicide on June 18, 2021. Messages posted to his Facebook page detail "a trail of torment and solicitation," the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

According to the criminal complaint, the messages started in June of 2020 and lasted for more than a year. Reusch is accused of telling her ex-boyfriend to take his own life on several occasions.

The messages threaten the ex -- he would never see their daughter, he owed Reusch money and some messages contained explicit images, videos or themes.

If you or a loved one is ever threatening self-harm, there is help available. You can call the 988 or the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255. You can also text TALK to 741741.