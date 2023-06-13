DA: Greensburg woman charged with aiding suicide after sending 'heinous' messages to ex-boyfriend

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Greensburg woman is charged with aiding suicide after police said she sent "heinous and graphic" messages to her estranged boyfriend.

Investigators said they found a letter written by 35-year-old Mandie Reusch in her estranged boyfriend's apartment after he died by suicide on June 18, 2021. Messages posted to his Facebook page detail "a trail of torment and solicitation," the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Reusch was charged after a two-year investigation, and District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the victim may still be alive "if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life."

"We will not allow or tolerate this kind of egregious behavior. The level of bullying, harassment and threats rose to a criminal level in this particular case and we will prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law," Ziccarelli said in a press release.

Reusch was also charged with harassment. She was arraigned Tuesday morning and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 988 or the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255. You can also text TALK to 741741.