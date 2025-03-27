Man arrested following drug bust, seizure of suspected fentanyl and cocaine at Greensburg hotel

A man was arrested last week following a drug bust that took place at a Greensburg hotel.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says Brandon Lewis was arrested after a search warrant was executed at the Red Roof Inn in Greensburg on Friday that resulted in the discovery and seizure of numerous types of drugs.

The DAs office says when agents searched a hotel room and vehicle as part of an investigation and took Brandon Lewis into custody.

Lewis was found with suspected fentanyl and cocaine in his possession when he was searched, according to the DAs office.

The DAs office says investigators found a backpack in the hotel room that had more than two dozen bricks of suspected fentanyl and a large amount of cash.

Investigators also learned that Lewis had active arrest warrants from parole boards in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Lewis told investigators he had recently been accidentally released from the Mercer County Jail.

The DAs office says charges against Lewis are pending but it's unclear what specific charges he'll be facing in connection with the arrest.