City of Greensburg launching new recruitment program for volunteer fire company

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - If you live in the City of Greensburg, the volunteer fire company is recruiting, and they want you!

For Thomas Bell, the Fire Chief of the City of Greensburg, giving back to his community by being a firefighter, was just what he was supposed to do with his life.

"It was my destiny," said Bell. "And I love doing what I am doing. I love this city and that's the biggest thing."

Chief Bell says that while the current roster of volunteer firefighters is strong in Greensburg, they are getting older as a department, and they are looking to recruit the next generation of firefighters to help keep the city safe.

Greensburg has several means of reaching out to potential members, but Chief Bell says that thanks to a large state grant of over $100,000, they will be installing several digital recruitment signs at firehouses in high-traffic areas, as well as city hall.

"I think going this route now with the electronic signs and on the places that I chose to put these, I think that's the way to get the word out there," Bell said. "Because maybe, if you are riding by in a car you see, 'Oh hey, they are advertising for fireman. Let's see what they are offering, what's out there, what it's like.' So, getting their foot in the door, I think that's the biggest thing."

Sharon Seiler and her son Michael Seiler run the bakery, Sharon's Cookies LLC, which is just a few doors down from fire house Number 7 on Pittsburgh Street, one of the proposed locations for a new recruitment sign.

Sharon says that getting more people interested in the fire service is great and that by putting a sign up on Pittsburgh Street, the VFD will get a lot of eyeballs driving by.

"Wonderful traffic," Sharon said. "Traffic all day. Traffic into the evening. Plenty of traffic goes up and down Pittsburgh Street. That's the place to put a sign and run it all day."

Now if you are interested in working with the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department and becoming a firefighter, you can reach out to their recruiter by clicking here.