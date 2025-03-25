Greensburg Vintage Market returns for second year

While the Greensburg Vintage Market may not be as big as its counterpart, the Greensburg Night Market, for Jessica Hickey, the producer of both events, she says the vintage market is the perfect place to get a classic piece of apparel, or vinyl or houseware.

"The Vintage Market is really fun because it brings like a whole new base of customers to a lot of these small businesses," said Hickey. "Sometimes maybe these vendors aren't in the Night Market, or they can't go to it, but here they get to find treasures that they'll never find anywhere else."

This year's vintage market, like last year's, will have between 40 to 60 vendors and this event will be held once a month through October.

While the outdoor vintage markets that start in May are free, the indoor markets like Saturday's in Hempfield Township will have a $5 cover, though students and children under 18 will be free.

One person who is excited for Saturday is Kai from Madison, who says she loves shopping for old things that are new and special to her.

"The things that you can find, it's different," Kai said. "It's unique. It's not like your run of the mill things that you typically see every day. And I love to find things that speak to me and are unique to me. That's the best part about vintage shopping."

And while the Greensburg Vintage Market will be happening on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hempfield Athletic Complex, this Thursday will be the last indoor Greensburg Night Market at the Live! Casino. That event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the casino's second floor.

For more information on the Vintage Market, click here. For more information the Greensburg Night Market, click here.