PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Live music will take over downtown Greensburg today for the fourth annual Greensburg Music Fest.

More than 20 bands will play across four stages from noon until 9 PM.

Free parking is available in the Robert A. Bell Parking Garage, courtesy of the city.

The event is free to attend.