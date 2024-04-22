Pittsburgh-area man accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill his sibling

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh-area man is facing charges after police said he tried to hire someone to kill his sibling.

Sixty-three-year-old Peter Cute of Greensburg was arrested in the alleged murder-for-hire plot after a confidential informant told police Cute was looking for someone to kill his sibling.

According to the criminal complaint, Cute told the confidential informant on Friday that his sibling was trying to take him off all the properties and money related to their family estates. Cute wanted to find someone to help "eliminate this problem," court paperwork says.

To see if Cute was serious, police set up a sting in the parking lot of a restaurant in New Stanton. Cute asked an undercover detective to murder his sister for a fee, police said. After that, detectives and sheriff's deputies arrested him.

Cute was charged with criminal solicitation to commit homicide. He's in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $250,000 bond, the district attorney's office said.