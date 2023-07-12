Watch CBS News
Local News

Greensburg police searching for missing, endangered 78-year-old man last seen near hospital

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Greensburg police are searching for a missing, endangered 78-year-old man who was last seen near Westmoreland Hospital.

In a Facebook post, police said Douglas Miller suffers from dementia and other serious health issues. 

kdka-douglas-miller.png
(Photo: City of Greensburg Police Department/Facebook)

He was last seen in the area of the hospital on Wednesday. Police said he walked away and hasn't been seen since.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and cowboy boots when he went missing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800 or 911.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 6:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.