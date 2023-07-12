Greensburg police searching for missing, endangered 78-year-old man last seen near hospital
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Greensburg police are searching for a missing, endangered 78-year-old man who was last seen near Westmoreland Hospital.
In a Facebook post, police said Douglas Miller suffers from dementia and other serious health issues.
He was last seen in the area of the hospital on Wednesday. Police said he walked away and hasn't been seen since.
He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and cowboy boots when he went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800 or 911.
