Greensburg police searching for missing, endangered 78-year-old man last seen near hospital

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Greensburg police are searching for a missing, endangered 78-year-old man who was last seen near Westmoreland Hospital.

In a Facebook post, police said Douglas Miller suffers from dementia and other serious health issues.

(Photo: City of Greensburg Police Department/Facebook)

He was last seen in the area of the hospital on Wednesday. Police said he walked away and hasn't been seen since.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and cowboy boots when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800 or 911.