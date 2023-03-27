Greensburg man charged with luring missing 11-year-old girl

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Greensburg man is charged with child luring after police said he picked up an 11-year-old girl at Dollar General and took her to his house.

Police took a report of a missing girl from Youngwood on Sunday. She had last been seen riding her bicycle, which was found near the BFS gas station, police said.

The Westmoreland County Bloodhound Team found her scent near the gas station and police said investigators later pinged her iPad to a home near Latrobe, where the girl was found.

The victim told police she was trying to ride her bicycle to Pittsburgh to see her sister when she stopped at the gas station to take a break. She said she walked over to the Dollar General, where she met 43-year-old Keith Lilliock, who said he could take her where she wanted to go after he closed the store.

Police said Lilliock took the girl to his house in South Greensburg and went inside for about five minutes before returning to the car. According to police, the girl told them Lilliock touched her leg and stomach before she asked him to take her to a friend's house in Latrobe.

Surveillance footage from inside the Dollar General showed Lilliock talking to the girl for 20 minutes, police said.

According to troopers, Lilliock admitted to offering the girl a ride but denied touching her.

He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and was denied bond. He was also charged with interfering with the custody of children.