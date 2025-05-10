Westmoreland County man taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a man and child over a loose dog

A man is in custody after he was accused of assaulting a man as well as hitting a juvenile over a loose dog in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Greensburg police were called to South Hamilton Street for reports of an aggressive dog that had gotten loose. Once they arrived, they learned that the neighbor had pepper-sprayed the dog and a juvenile inadvertently.

While they were unable to find the dog, they did see a fight in the yard of a home on West Newton Street.

The suspect, Linwood Eley of Greensburg, was observed to be sitting on the victim's head after witnesses told them he punched the victim multiple times in the head.

Eley is believed to have confronted the victim over pepper-spraying the dog, who nearly bit someone and assaulted him as a result of that.

According to witness statements, Eley also hit a juvenile in the cheek during the middle of the fight. Eley also allegedly threatened to burn the victim's house down and made threats toward police, saying he was going to "slaughter" them.

Several officers were required to take Eley into handcuffs and place him in a cruiser.

Eley is now facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and resisting arrest. He is now in the Westmoreland County Jail under a $45,000 bond.

The victim and the child were taken to the hospital for treatment.